A funeral service for Leonard Burns, 86, Lonedell, will be Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Burns died Monday, June 24, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Burns, nee Mann, Lonedell; two sons, Donald Burns and wife Laura, Cedar Hill, and Leonard J. Burns and significant other Heidi Strippgen, Festus; two daughters, Mary Jo Hecht and husband Donald, Cottleville, and Anita Pich and significant other Donnie Bailey, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
June 25, 2019
