Leonard H. Engemann, 92, Dutzow, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.



Leonard, son of the late William Engemann and wife Amelia, nee Weber, was born Oct. 1, 1928, in Marthasville. He received his education from Marthasville High School. Leonard served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Army. On Sept. 11, 1954, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Miller, at St. Francis Borgia Church. Leonard was employed by Jefferson Products as a purchasing agent, until his retirement.



Among his survivors are his wife, Evelyn Engemann, Dutzow; children, Donna Fredendall and husband Pat, Ron Engemann and wife Sallie, Debra Rey and husband Daniel, Randy Engemann and wife Miriam, and Diana Harrison and husband Yates; grandchildren, Tracy Mohesky, Tom Fredendall, Tyler Fredendall, Libby Deaton, Aaron Engemann, Sam Engemann, Adam Rey, Melissa Rey, Lucas Bissett, Sarah Bissett, Ethan Engemann, Miranda Blackmur, Carlie Harrison, Lexi Harrison and Kate Harrison; great-grandchildren, Ava Mohesky, Vivian Mohesky, Max Mohesky, Bryce Fredendall, Brody Fredendall, Kai Engemann, Rinka Engemann, Wyatt Bissett and Isaiah Bissett; sister-in-law, Viola Engemann; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Evelyn Spieckermann and husband Kenneth, Marilyn Olds and husband Gil, Eugene Engemann and wife Leola, Alvin Engemann, William Engemann and wife Bonnie, Leroy Engemann and wife Marilyn, and Donald Engemann and wife Ruth.



Funeral services were private.



Interment, with full military honors, was held at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Dutzow.



Memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent's School, Dutzow, in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store