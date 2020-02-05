|
|
Leonard H. Frueh was born in Washington, April 18, 1946, son of the late Arthur E. and Laura (Peirick) Frueh. He died at The Grand in Dublin, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 73.
On Nov. 19, 1983, he was united in marriage to Joyce Grady. They raised three daughters together. 1st Sgt. (retired) Leonard Frueh served 22 years in the U.S. Army. He was proud of his service and was honored to be a Vietnam veteran. Later, he retired from Ohio State University after 17 years of service. His parents, Arthur and Laura, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Joyce Frueh; three daughters, Karen Ballinger, Pataskala, Ohio, Tameron Demeter and husband Mike, Plain City, Ohio, and Valerie Grady; grandchildren, Myranda and Twain Franklin, Jake and Katie Ballinger, Stevie Ballinger, Lily Demeter and Ella Demeter; great-grandchildren, Liam Franklin, Ayden Franklin and Mila Ballinger; sisters, Norma (Ron) Supinski, Mary (Ron) Miller, Patty (Francis) Gildehaus, Robbie (Doug) Foley, and Ginny (Kevin) Ballowe; brothers, Frank (Dorothy) Frueh, Henry Frueh and Eddie Frueh; many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 7, at Harvest Assembly of God, 8075 Dellinger Road, Galloway, OH 43119, with Pastor Chris Tomaso officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 11 a.m. to noon.
Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.
If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or online at .
Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Frueh family.
The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, 614-876-1722, assisted the family.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2020