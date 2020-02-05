Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harvest Assembly of God
8075 Dellinger Road
Galloway, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Harvest Assembly of God
8075 Dellinger Road
Galloway, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Frueh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard H. Frueh


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard H. Frueh Obituary
Leonard H. Frueh was born in Washington, April 18, 1946, son of the late Arthur E. and Laura (Peirick) Frueh. He died at The Grand in Dublin, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 73.

On Nov. 19, 1983, he was united in marriage to Joyce Grady. They raised three daughters together. 1st Sgt. (retired) Leonard Frueh served 22 years in the U.S. Army. He was proud of his service and was honored to be a Vietnam veteran. Later, he retired from Ohio State University after 17 years of service. His parents, Arthur and Laura, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Joyce Frueh; three daughters, Karen Ballinger, Pataskala, Ohio, Tameron Demeter and husband Mike, Plain City, Ohio, and Valerie Grady; grandchildren, Myranda and Twain Franklin, Jake and Katie Ballinger, Stevie Ballinger, Lily Demeter and Ella Demeter; great-grandchildren, Liam Franklin, Ayden Franklin and Mila Ballinger; sisters, Norma (Ron) Supinski, Mary (Ron) Miller, Patty (Francis) Gildehaus, Robbie (Doug) Foley, and Ginny (Kevin) Ballowe; brothers, Frank (Dorothy) Frueh, Henry Frueh and Eddie Frueh; many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 7, at Harvest Assembly of God, 8075 Dellinger Road, Galloway, OH 43119, with Pastor Chris Tomaso officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 11 a.m. to noon.

Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.

If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or online at .

Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Frueh family.

The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, 614-876-1722, assisted the family.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -