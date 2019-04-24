Leonard P. Piontek, 84, Washington, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence.



Leonard, son of the late John Piontek and wife Elizabeth, nee Aholt, was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Washington. He received his education from St. Peter's School and St. Francis Borgia Grade School. On July 19, 1958, he was united in marriage to Geraldine Maune. Leonard owned and operated Piontek Farms. He enjoyed farming, hunting, working with horses and mules, riding his ATV, and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends.



Among his survivors are five children, Mike Piontek and wife Barb, Sandy Anderson and husband Gene, Chris Piontek and wife Christine, all of Washington, Lynn Schroeder and husband Rich, Barnhart, and Amy Furlow and husband Trent, Labadie; two brothers, John Piontek and wife Joan, and Donald Piontek, all of Washington; 15 grandchildren, Tyler Anderson and wife Kelsey, Jodi Baumker and husband Ryan, Elizabeth Green and husband Pat, John Piontek, Scott Piontek and wife Liz, Cole Piontek, Ellie Piontek, Brittany Struckhoff and husband Robert, Jacob Schroeder, Lucas Schroeder, Dillon Furlow, Dane Piontek, Joseph Schroeder, Jessie Tovo and Alexa Piontek; five great-grandchildren; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Agnes Piontek, Sally Piontek, Armella Chisholm, Betty Schmuke, Bert Breckenkamp, Tom Maune and wife Jane, Shirley Maune and Shirley Maune; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry Piontek; his parents; six siblings, Jim Piontek, Larry Piontek, Bob Piontek, Rita Skornia, two sisters in infancy, Mary and Laverne; sisters-in-law, Lucille Piontek and Ricki Piontek; and brother-in-law, Joe Skornia.



A Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, April 23, at 2



p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, with interment in the church cemetery.



A celebration of life service was scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Washington.



Memorial donations can be given to the or St. Francis Borgia Grade School.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.