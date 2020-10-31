Leonard T. Gerner, 86, Washington, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.



Leonard, son of the late Harry Leonard Gerner and wife Anna Marie, nee Brinkmann, was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Villa Ridge. At the age of 14, Leonard started his work life at Patke's dairy farm. He served in the Army from 1955 to 1956. After his service in the Army, he went to work for Boland Feed, driving a truck. He then worked for Rich Parmentier and Scheirmeier Quarry. Leonard also worked at Oak Glen Winery and the Department of Natural Resources. He enjoyed working in his yard and helping family and friends.



Leonard is survived by one sister-in-law, Joyce Gerner, Krakow; five nieces, Maggie Heimann and husband Gary, Washington, Valerie Trentmann and husband Gerald Jr., Krakow, Trina Fisher and husband Rodney, Washington, Janice Hoffman and husband Kirk, Huntsville, Ala., and Patti Luecke, Washington; four nephews, Steve Luecke, New Haven, Mark Luecke, Washington, Scott Gerner and Kirk Gerner, both of Krakow; several great-nieces and -nephews; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Anna Gerner; five siblings, Theola Gerner, Anna Marie Luecke and husband Norbert, Joseph Gerner, in infancy, Cyril Gerner and George Gerner; and one nephew, Michael Luecke.



A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.



Burial, with full military honors, will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Villa Ridge.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or the Pregnancy Assistance Center.



The Gerner family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store