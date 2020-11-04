I met Leonard over 20 years ago when he volunteered to help me out with a math tutoring program I started at St. Paul's UCC at Martinsville. Just as everybody can sing, everybody can do math, but some are more naturally skilled than others. When it came to math, Leonard was a natural virtuoso. Also, he was one of the nicest, kindest man that I have ever met. He will truly be remembered and missed.

Timothy Rigg

Friend