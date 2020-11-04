1/2
Leonard W. Lutz
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard W. Lutz, 92, Warrenton, departed this life Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

He was born Aug. 29, 1928, in St. Louis. Leonard served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. Leonard attended the University of Missouri-Columbia. He graduated from Washington University-St. Louis, with a degree in mechanical engineering. He went on to earn a master's degree in engineering management from the University of Missouri-Rolla. Leonard was a man of faith and loved his church, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Marthasville. He was passionate about bicycling, chocolate cake (radio red) and softball. He umpired softball for many, many years in Delaware and Missouri.

Leonard married his loving wife, Eleanor J. Lutz (Wilson), who preceded him in death. Those preceding him in death as well were his brother, Kenneth Lutz; sister, Betty J. Oberle (Lutz); and son-in law, Daniel R. Morrison.

Survivors and those cherishing his memory are his son, Leonard J. Lutz (Paula); daughters, Cheryl A. Morrison, Rhonda J. Dixon (Wesley) and Maureen L. Frankel (David); grandaughters, Lauren Lutz, Alyson Lutz, Lenore Hunter (Daniel), Rachel Mahoney-Gallucio (Jonathan) and Ramona Dixon; and great-grandchildren, Brooke Giles and Carter Mahoney-Gallucio.

Services will be held Friday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's U.C.C., Marthasville.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations are preferred to St. Paul's U.C.C., in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main, Warrenton, MO 63383.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

The family has requested that all who attend the service to please wear a mask and follow the CDC social distance guidelines.

Arrangements are in care of Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's U.C.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3316
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 2, 2020
When a child is born, all rejoice, when someone dies, all weep, But it makes just as much sense, if not more, to rejoice at the end of a life as at the beginning. For no one can tell what events await a newborn child, but when a mortal dies he has successfully completed a jouurney.
Bob and linda Onger
Neighbor
November 1, 2020
Dear Dad, You were a character, a man with true character. Thank you for teaching me , loving me, and protecting me. Rest in peace Paws - you will always be in my heart and soul. Love, Billie
Cheryl Morrison
Daughter
October 31, 2020
Dear Daddy, I am so thankful to have had you as my father.You were one of a kind!! So very talented in so many ways. You always would go the extra mile to help so many!! Thank you for your example to me and my family... Love and Kisses Peach
Maureen Frankel
Family
October 31, 2020
So sorry about Leonard's passing. Now he's with his beloved Eleanor. My prayers are with you and all. Love all of you!

As he called me,

Crazy
Ruth Schaefer
Friend
October 31, 2020
Just wanted to say that I know you are at peace now Daddy. Having Momma and
the Lord by your side.
I will miss you very much but I know you are now resting peacefully with a smile. I love you
Rhonda
Rhonda Dixon
Daughter
October 30, 2020
I met Leonard over 20 years ago when he volunteered to help me out with a math tutoring program I started at St. Paul's UCC at Martinsville. Just as everybody can sing, everybody can do math, but some are more naturally skilled than others. When it came to math, Leonard was a natural virtuoso. Also, he was one of the nicest, kindest man that I have ever met. He will truly be remembered and missed.
Timothy Rigg
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved