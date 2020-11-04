Leonard W. Lutz, 92, Warrenton, departed this life Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
He was born Aug. 29, 1928, in St. Louis. Leonard served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. Leonard attended the University of Missouri-Columbia. He graduated from Washington University-St. Louis, with a degree in mechanical engineering. He went on to earn a master's degree in engineering management from the University of Missouri-Rolla. Leonard was a man of faith and loved his church, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Marthasville. He was passionate about bicycling, chocolate cake (radio red) and softball. He umpired softball for many, many years in Delaware and Missouri.
Leonard married his loving wife, Eleanor J. Lutz (Wilson), who preceded him in death. Those preceding him in death as well were his brother, Kenneth Lutz; sister, Betty J. Oberle (Lutz); and son-in law, Daniel R. Morrison.
Survivors and those cherishing his memory are his son, Leonard J. Lutz (Paula); daughters, Cheryl A. Morrison, Rhonda J. Dixon (Wesley) and Maureen L. Frankel (David); grandaughters, Lauren Lutz, Alyson Lutz, Lenore Hunter (Daniel), Rachel Mahoney-Gallucio (Jonathan) and Ramona Dixon; and great-grandchildren, Brooke Giles and Carter Mahoney-Gallucio.
Services will be held Friday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's U.C.C., Marthasville.
Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are preferred to St. Paul's U.C.C., in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main, Warrenton, MO 63383.
The family has requested that all who attend the service to please wear a mask and follow the CDC social distance guidelines.
Arrangements are in care of Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.