Leroy F. Maune
1943 - 2020
Leroy Frank Maune, 76, Villa Ridge, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

Leroy was born Dec. 13, 1943, in Washington, to Leonard Maune and wife Ellen, nee Feldmann. He received his primary education at St. Francis Borgia Grade School and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in Washington. Leroy proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965 and attained the rank of airman second class.

He was united in holy matrimony to Margie Straatmann Sept. 10, 1966, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Villa Ridge and the marriage was blessed with one son and daughter.

Leroy and his wife owned and operated Krakow Store for many years until their retirement. Aside from being a local business owner, Leroy also was active in his community as a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Seisl Council 112 and Elks Lodge 1559.

Leroy is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Margie Maune; one son, Greg Maune and significant other Patty Bleckman, Krakow; one daughter, Diane Maune and significant other Allen Meyer, New Haven; three grandchildren, Leah Gatzemeyer, Dustin Gatzemeyer and Matthew Maune; four sisters, Mary Ellen Struebbe, New Haven, Jan Voss and husband Glenn, Washington, Sue Schwoeppe and husband Ralph, Marthasville, and Vicki Vaught, Sullivan; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ellen (nee Feldmann) Maune.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Villa Ridge, with the Rev. Timothy Foy officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at the KC Hall in Washington after the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Leroy's honor to St. John the Baptist Church or School.

The Maune family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
