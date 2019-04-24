March 30, 2019 -



It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Leroy George Sieve, 71, Union. Leroy passed away suddenly at his winter vacation home in Clewiston, Fla., Saturday, March, 30, 2019.



Leroy grew up in the Labadie and Washington areas, the only son of Anthony (AW/Jim) and Marcella Sieve. He received his education at St. John's-Gildehaus in Villa Ridge, and graduated from Washington High School in Washington. Leroy honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals. He was a member of the Washington American Legion and Elks Club, Clewiston, Fla.



Leroy was the owner of Sieve Contractors, Inc., in Washington for 31 years, retiring in 2009 to pursue his love of fishing in Louisiana and Florida, and to spend time with his grandchildren. Leroy was an avid car and truck collector. He built a 1932 Ford Roadster himself. He had an extensive collection of older model cars and Corvettes.



He was very proud of his family. He spent as much time as possible with his children and grandchildren, never missing the chance to tell them how much he loved them. His wit, wisdom and advice will be greatly missed. He will always be remembered for his beautiful, contagious smile and joking spirit. He loved to "stir the pot," especially with anyone who would give it back. Many stories from near and afar have been shared over the past few weeks of the kindness and love he had shown to so many. He will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.



Following his wishes, Leroy was cremated. His ashes will be spread at a later date at a location of his choosing, with some also placed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



Leroy is survived by his wife, Brenda, Union; his children, Chad Sieve, Lebanon, Ohio, and Michelle Hutchings, New Haven; three grandchildren, Isabella and Sophia Sieve, Ohio state, and Benjamin Hutchings and friend Meghan Porter, Washington; his mother, Marcella Sieve, Washington; three sisters, Janet Braun (David), Brenda Emann (Don), and Judy Buhr (Tom), all of Washington; nieces; nephews; and MANY friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Sieve, in 1989; his father-in-law, Johnny Shockley, in 2001; and his mother-in-law, Doris Shockley, in 2017.



A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Club, Washington, Sunday, June 23, from 1 to 5 p.m., with a memorial service held at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations made out to the family for memorial benches to be placed at Veterans Memorial Park, Union, and Jolly Roger Marina, Clewiston, Fla.