Leroy Maune Funeral Mass Is October 3

A funeral Mass for Leroy Maune, 76, Villa Ridge, will be Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Maune died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Maune, nee Straatmann, Villa Ridge; one son, Greg Maune and significant other Patty Bleckman, Krakow; one daughter, Diane Maune and significant other Allen Meyer, New Haven; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

