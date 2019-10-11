Home

Leslie R. Ely

Leslie R. Ely Obituary
A funeral service for Leslie Ray Ely, 81, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Ely died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Joan Ely, St. Clair; one son, Lorn Ely and wife Elsa, Houston, Texas; four daughters, Lisa Carlson and husband Dave, St. Clair, Lois Masterson and husband Pat, Rolla, Loti Baker and husband Scott, and Lena Rickman and husband Tom, all of Higden, Ark.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 11, 2019
