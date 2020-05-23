|
|
Lester Eugene "Gene" Wissmann, 77, Union, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Gene was born Feb. 1, 1943, in St. Louis, to Lester Henry "Jiggs" Wissmann and wife Lorena Mae, nee Millsap.
Gene attended Leasburg Grade School and graduated from Bourbon High School in 1961. He was united in marriage to Donna Coffman June 8, 1963, in Bourbon, and the couple made their home in Union. The marriage was blessed with two children.
Gene had a successful career as a line supervisor/manager for Southwestern-Bell Telephone Company for 29 years. After retiring in 1991, he began a second career as a funeral director and worked at Oltmann Funeral Home, until his retirement in 2017. For a number of years, Gene served as a reserve police officer for the city of Union and reserve deputy sheriff for Franklin County. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Union for 20 years and joined the active reserve before being appointed fire chief of the Union Fire Protection District. Gene was a founding member of the Union Ambulance Association in 1969. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union. Even with all of his community service and civic activities, Gene's first love was his family. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Donna Wissmann; one son, Kevin Wissmann and wife Ruth, Union; one daughter, Vicki Wissmann Ross, Union; three grandchildren, Kayla Herman and husband David, Washington, Nathan Hoeft and wife Jessica, and Alex Wissmann, all of Union; five great-grandchildren, Tyson, Rylee and Parker Herman, Easton and Benton Hoeft; one sister, Judy Arnet and husband Bill, Columbia; four brothers-in-law, Willard Coffman (Naoma), Don Coffman (Charlene), Charles Coffman and Marvin Coffman (Bobbie); five sisters-in-law, Geraldine Greuber, Catherine Wagner, Louise Heck, Margaret Risenhoover and Wanda Starbeck (Ron); other relatives and many friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union, with the Rev. Mat Hayter officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Gene to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The Wissmann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2020