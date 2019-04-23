|
A funeral service for Lester F. Anderson Jr., 77, Union, will be Thursday, April 25, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Anderson died Saturday, April 20, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Scott Anderson and wife Beth, Union; one daughter, Cheryl Anderson Zingrich, Washington, former wife and friend, Joyce Anderson, Washington; other family and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 23, 2019
