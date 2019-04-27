Lester F. Anderson Jr., 77, Union, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.



Les, son of the late Lester F. Anderson Sr. and wife June, nee Bodine, was born Sept. 30, 1941, in St. Louis. Les received his education in St. Louis and graduated from University City High School in 1960. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966. Les then went on to attend Washington University in St. Louis where he earned an accounting degree and became a C.P.A. Les was united in marriage to Joyce Quinley July 13, 1968, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Louis. He was employed at Hochschild Bloom and Company as a C.P.A. and at Citizens Bank of New Haven. He retired from Nevada Savings Bank in 2010. He was a member of American Legion Post 312, Benchrest Rifle Club and the St. Louis County Police Citizens Academy.



Les is survived by one daughter, Cheryl Anderson Zingrich, Washington; one son, Scott Anderson and wife Beth, Union; his former wife and friend, Joyce Anderson, Washington; four grandchildren, Zachary, Taylor, Brooklynne and Jewelle; one brother, Ron Anderson and wife Mindy, Minnesota state; many other family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Susan Anderson.



A funeral service was held Thursday, April 25, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with Vicar Kevin Bender officiating.



Burial, with full military honors, followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



Memorials are preferred to the ( ).



The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 27, 2019