Lester Wilhelm Friedrich Borgman, 98, Villa Ridge, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington, surrounded by his family.
Lester, son of the late Hubert Borgman and wife Hilda, nee Bierbaum, was born Dec. 17, 1921, in Marthasville. He was baptized Feb. 5, 1922, at Femme Osage United Church of Christ. Lester proudly served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in the Pacific and European theaters of World War II. After safely returning home, he married the love of his life, the late Vera Schnaath, Sept. 23, 1950, at Ebenezer Evangelical Church in Augusta. For 37 years, he enjoyed a career in research for Ralston Purina, working close to his home and family at the research farm in Gray Summit.
Lester is survived by two children, Dennis Borgman and wife Debi, Villa Ridge, and Elaine Shelton and husband Mark, Florissant; one sister, Marilyn Springmeyer, Newport News, Va.; two grandchildren, Greg and Lauren Shelton, both of Florissant; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington.
Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery.
The Borgman family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2020