The Missourian Obituaries
Lewis J. Scheible


1953 - 2019
Lewis J. Scheible Obituary
Lewis J. "Jim" Scheible, 66, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Grandview Healthcare Center, Washington.

Jim was born Sept. 3, 1953, son of the late Herman Scheible and wife Virginia, nee Hamann. He loved hunting and fishing in rural Missouri. During the summer, Jim enjoyed getting together with family, rounds of golf with his sons, and playing softball.

He is survived by two children, Scott Scheible and wife Amy, Eureka, and Jason Scheible and significant other Melissa Noll, Washington; five siblings, twin sister, Jane Haefner, St. Louis, Sheila Skornia and husband Tom, Duane Scheible and wife Joel, Sherrie Kleekamp and husband Joe, and Rick Scheible and wife Pam, all of Washington; one aunt, Darlene Kolkmeier and husband Harlan, Washington; other relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Fred Haefner; and nephew, Kurt Skornia.

Visitation was held Thursday, Nov. 7, from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

Interment was private.

Memorial donations to the are preferred.

The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 9, 2019
