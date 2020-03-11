|
Lillian H. Schultz, nee Dutton, 86, Washington, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Lillian, daughter of the late Julius Dutton and wife Edna, nee O'Brien, was born Jan. 3, 1934, in Labadie. She received her education from Labadie Grade School and Washington High School. On June 13, 1953, she was united in marriage to the late Herman Schultz, at Labadie United Methodist Church, where she was still a member. Lillian enjoyed being outdoors, working in her flower beds. Her grandchildren referred to her as "Grannie Bird"^ and "Labo," for her love of bird watching and the town of Labadie. Lillian loved her family and was very proud of them.
Among her survivors are three daughters, Cathy Laster and husband Gaylen, St. Peters, Debbie Verges and husband Shane, Farmington, and Beverly Ressler and husband Jon, Omaha, Neb.; two sisters, Betty Klott, Hermann, and Judy Jones, Labadie; five grandchildren, Grant Laster, Gordon Laster and wife Melody, Gabrielle Laster, Jennifer Smith and husband Corey, and Christian Ressler; three great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Barrett Smith, and Stella Laster; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman R. Schultz; her parents; and two brothers, James Joseph and Larry Lee Dutton.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Labadie.
Memorial donations can be made to Bethel Cemetery.
The Schultz family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 11, 2020