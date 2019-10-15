|
A funeral service for Linda Bloecher, 72, Washington, was held Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, Washington.
Burial was is Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Bloecher died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Bloecher, Washington; three sons, Carl Bloecher and wife Laurie, and Terry Bloecher and wife Jonni, all of Columbus, Ohio, and Andrew Bloecher and wife Marianne, Boston, Mass.; one daughter, Angela Stitz and husband Michael, Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 15, 2019