1/
Linda Bridgman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A private committal for Linda Bridgman, nee Brittain, 76, Union, will be at a later date.
Mrs. Bridgman died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Bridgman, Union; two sons, Robert L. Bridgman III and wife Jackie, Potosi, and Jacob Bridgman and wife Jessica, Union.; seven daughters, Cheryl Hahn, Troy, Lisa Nicks and significant other Bryant Dietrich, and Kimberly Lyons, all of Union, Malinda Bridgman, Hardy, Ark., Tina Bridgman, Uncasville, Conn., Amy Wildhaber and husband Troy, Beaufort, and Brenda Bridgman-Scott, Olivette; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved