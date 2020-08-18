A private committal for Linda Bridgman, nee Brittain, 76, Union, will be at a later date.

Mrs. Bridgman died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Bridgman, Union; two sons, Robert L. Bridgman III and wife Jackie, Potosi, and Jacob Bridgman and wife Jessica, Union.; seven daughters, Cheryl Hahn, Troy, Lisa Nicks and significant other Bryant Dietrich, and Kimberly Lyons, all of Union, Malinda Bridgman, Hardy, Ark., Tina Bridgman, Uncasville, Conn., Amy Wildhaber and husband Troy, Beaufort, and Brenda Bridgman-Scott, Olivette; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

