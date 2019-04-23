Home

Linda Christakos Obituary
A funeral service for Linda Christakos, nee Bailey, 71, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, April 24, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Committal was to be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Christakos died Sunday, April 21, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Christakos, St. Clair; one daughter, Michelle Bequette, O'Fallon; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 23, 2019
