- 1943 - 2020 -
Linda Dianne Turner Carver, nee Crossen, 77, Robertsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington, Washington.
Dianne was born June 2, 1943, the daughter of Manuel Crossen and Winifred, nee Fallin, Crossen-Bell. She worked as a waitress at Cracker Barrel, enjoyed quilting and volunteered at Peace by Piece Resale Shop, House Springs.
Dianne is survived by her children, Lisa Turner, Denise (Perry Ealer) Bradford, Pamela (Steve) Johnson, Karen (Ralph) Lamar, Steve (Cissy) Carver, Scott (Beverly) Carver, Matthew (Esther) Carver and Jeffry (Debbie) Carver; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Linda Crossen, Cadet; stepsister, Alice Axley, Festus; and stepbrother, John "Pete" Bell Jr., Independence, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, John Bell Sr.; husband, Floyd Carver; brother, Darrel Crossen; and stepsister, Shirley Waymire.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, De Soto.
Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family was served by Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, De Soto, www.dietrichfuneralhome.com
.