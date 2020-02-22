|
Linda Lou Metcalf, nee Schaefferkoetter, 78, Union, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Linda, daughter of the late William Schaefferkoetter and wife Ethel, nee Burton, was born June 14, 1941, in Gerald. Linda received her education in the Union School District and graduated from Union High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to James Metcalf Dec. 9, 1961, at Zion Church in Union. The couple made their home in Union, and two sons blessed their union. Linda owned and operated liquor stores with her husband, Jim, from 1969 to 1982. She also was a director at the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging, from 1982, until her retirement in 2008. Linda was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Union. She was a co-founder of the Franklin County Silver Games and a lifetime member of the Union Parks Department. Linda was actively involved in the Alzheimer's Support Group. She also was a recipient of the Union Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award in 1995.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Metcalf, Union; two sons, John Metcalf and wife Jennifer, Union, and Michael Metcalf, Las Vegas, Nev.; seven grandchildren, Peggy, Beau, Ian, Ashley, Tucker, Taylor and Andrew; two great-grandchildren, Millie and Greta; one sister, Kay Nuernberger and husband Chuck, Lake of the Ozarks; one brother-in-law, Glenn VanLeer; one sister-in-law, Donna Schaefferkoetter; many other family members and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Schaefferkoetter; one brother, Don Schaefferkoetter; and one sister, Dixie VanLeer.
Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, Union.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the County Seat Senior Center Foundation or the .
The Metcalf family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 22, 2020