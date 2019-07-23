Home

Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Linda L. Stewart Obituary
A funeral Mass for Linda Lena Stewart, nee Holmes, 71, Pacific, will be Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Pacific.
Interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Mrs. Stewart died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Todd Stewart and wife Jennifer, Blue Springs; one daughter, Angelia Brinley, Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on July 23, 2019
