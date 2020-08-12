Linda M. Luecke, nee Branson, 77, New Haven, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at New Haven Care Center, New Haven.



Linda was born in Washington, May 5, 1943, the daughter Walter G. Branson and wife Evelyn W., nee Maune. She was united in marriage to Charles R. Luecke May 9, 1964, at Assumption Church, New Haven. Charles preceded her in death Jan. 2, 2009.



Linda was a member of Assumption Church, New Haven. She worked at Kellwood.



Linda is survived by a daughter, Dana Luecke, New Haven; two sons, Dave Luecke and wife LuAnn, and Darren Luecke and wife Carolyn, all of New Haven; nine siblings, Rita Borcherding, New Haven, Mary Jane Theissen and husband Robert, Wanda Pottebaum and husband Jacob, all of Washington, Gerald "Fuzzy" Branson and wife Kathryn, Marthasville, Donna Thompson and husband Rholand, New Haven, Dennis Branson and wife Virginia, Washington, Velma Faye Thomure and husband Roger, Rosebud, Ron Branson and wife Karen, New Haven, and Don Branson and wife Rosie, Berger; and six grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Ben and Lizzy Luecke, and Andi and Maya Wideman.



She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three sisters, Fern Juedemann, Rose Dunakey and Betty Lee Branson; and brother Walter Branson Jr.



Visitation was held Monday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.



A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Assumption Church, New Haven, with Father John Deken officiating.



Burial followed in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be given to the New Haven Care Center Activities Fund, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.



The family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.





