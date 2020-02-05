|
|
Linda "Lynn"^ Siddens (Groeper), 70, Union, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home.
Linda, daughter of the late David Groeper and wife Bernice (Pritchard), was born Aug. 1, 1949, in Warrenton.
She was employed at Walker Products in Pacific as a purchasing agent, until her retirement. While living in Florida, she worked as a real estate agent, and later, after moving back to Missouri, she started with Dolan Realtors in Union. She graciously volunteered her time as a director for New Hope Food Pantry in St. Charles.
She is survived by one son, Derrick Hellebusch, Arkansas state; two sisters, Marie Garrett Fowler and husband Adam, Warrenton, and Sharon Groeper, Hawk Point; one granddaughter, Kristin Hellebusch, Ballwin; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Siddens; one son, Terry Siddens; her parents, David and Bernice Groeper; and two brothers, Michael Groeper and Dale Groeper.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 7 p.m.
Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Cancer Association are preferred.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2020