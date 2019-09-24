|
|
|
A graveside service for Linda Wideman, nee Myers, 65, Lake St. Louis, will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at 12:30 p.m. at Fairview United Methodist Cemetery, Grubville.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 a.m. to noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Mrs. Wideman died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Kenny, Glens Falls, N.Y., and Michelle Huff and wife Sarah, Columbia; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 24, 2019