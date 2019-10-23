The Missourian Obituaries
|
Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Meyer
Lisa Meyer


1967 - 2019
Lisa Meyer Obituary
Lisa Meyer, 52, Washington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Lisa, daughter of the late James Meyer and wife Dolores, nee Pepmueller, was born Sept. 18, 1967, in Washington. She received her education from Washington High School.

Among her survivors are two brothers, Rich Meyer, New Haven, and Doug Meyer, Washington; five sisters, Sharon Pearson and husband Lee, Roswell, Ga., Kathy Haberberger and husband Larry, Sedona, Ariz., Debbie Meyer, Webster Groves, Diane Overschmidt and husband Clarence, Washington, and Janice Collier and husband Jason, Marthasville; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations can be made to NAMI, the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 23, 2019
