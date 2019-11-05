|
A funeral service for the Rev. Lloyd E. Groenke, 92, Union, will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Beaufort.
Burial will follow in the Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery, Freedom, Mo.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
The Rev. Groenke died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, David Groenke and wife Sharon, Gerald, and Dale Groenke and wife Cindy, Beaufort; two daughters, Karen Young and husband Barry, Bruner, and Janet Havelka and husband Douglas, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 5, 2019