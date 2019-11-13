|
|
The Rev. Lloyd Edward Groenke, 92, Union, entered into rest Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Lloyd, son of the late Arthur Groenke and wife Lorena, nee Briesemeister, was born May 22, 1927, in Mayer, Minn. He received his education in Lester Prairie, Minn., and graduated from Lester Prairie High School in 1947. Lloyd proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was united in marriage to Grace Talitha Niewald Aug. 21, 1954, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in St. Louis. Lloyd graduated from Concordia Seminary, and was ordained Sept. 18, 1955. After his ordination, he spent the early years of his ministry as an instrumental part of starting many churches in the southern United States. The couple eventually settled with their four children in the Franklin County area. Lloyd later served many years as the vacancy pastor for the Washington Circuit. Lloyd was a member of the Rostered Pastors in the Lutheran Church-Missouri-Synod. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union. Lloyd enjoyed staying active and healthy by riding bikes and doing yard work. He also enjoyed raising tropical fish.
Lloyd is survived by four children, David Groenke and wife Sharon, Gerald, Karen Young and husband Barry, Bruner, Dale Groenke and wife Cindy, Beaufort, and Janet Havelka and husband Douglas, St. Louis; seven grandchildren, Beth (Joseph) Morrey, Ross (Danielle) Groenke, Faith Groenke, Amy and Timothy Stevenson, Benjamin and Matthew Havelka; one great-grandchild, Jordan Stevenson; one brother, Gordon Groenke; two sisters, Glorian Fedderly and Sandra Erikson; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Talitha Groenke; his parents; one brother, Merlin Groenke; and two sisters, Ruth Powers and Joanne Kuenzel.
A funeral service was held Saturday Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort, with Pastor Mat Hayter officiating.
Burial followed in Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery, Freedom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Pilgrim Lutheran Church or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The Groenke family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2019