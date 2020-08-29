Lloyd Gene Bruning, 92, Washington, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.



He was born July 26, 1928, in Wright City, to Walter B. Bruning and wife Marie, nee Schaper. Lloyd grew up in Wright City, graduated from Wright City High School, and attended the University of Missouri. He proudly served in the Army with the 24th Infantry Division in Korea. On Sept. 4, 1953, he married his loving wife, Eleanor Grace, nee Smiley. Together they raised three children, Stephen, Charles and Joan. Lloyd joined Plumbers Local 35 in 1963, and worked in the plumbing industry for over 40 years. During the last 24 years of his career, Lloyd worked for L&S Plumbing Company, working his way from a foreman, all the way up to vice president.



In retirement, Lloyd and Eleanor became RVers and traveled throughout the lower United States, Canada and Alaska. They spent time living at Lake of the Ozarks and in Prescott, Ariz., before returning home to Missouri in 2003. Lloyd continued to help others by sharing his talent and skill through his work with Habitat for Humanity. Lloyd was a member of the American Legion and served on the American Legion Color Guard in both Prescott, Ariz., and Washington for many years. He was so grateful to attend the Honor Flight with his twin brother, where they were able to visit the veterans memorials in Washington, D.C.



Lloyd believed in treating others as he would like to be treated, and tried to live by this in his relationships with others throughout his life. "Papa Lloyd," as he was fondly known, was proud of and delighted by his grandchildren. He was always eager to share in their joy and celebrate their accomplishments. Lloyd loved history and was always ready to tell you about the latest book he read. He took pride in his appearance and always took the time to shine his shoes. Celebrating milestones was important, and the best celebrations always included a good meal with a decadent dessert. Lloyd leaves a legacy of hard work, commitment and humor.



Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marie Bruning, and his wife, Eleanor Bruning.



He is survived by his children and spouses, Stephen W. Bruning, Charles and Heather Caffray Bruning, and Joan and Gary Cooper; grandchildren and spouses, Katie and Alex Black, Frankie and Rob Synovec, Toft Bragg, Molly Cooper, and Thomas and Karen Bruning; his twin brother, Floyd Bruning and wife Martha; sisters-in-law, Sally Foster and Cecilia Griffith and husband Cody; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Lloyd will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, with military honors.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





