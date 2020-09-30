Lloyd Julius Stahlman, 79, St. Clair, departed this life in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.



Lloyd was born in St. Clair June 27, 1941, son of Julius Edwin Stahlman and wife Frances Amelia, nee Lewis. On Sept. 29, 1962, he was united in marriage to Billie Jean Zenzen and three sons came to bless this union.



Lloyd was a Christian and member of Christ Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in St. Clair. In 1994, he became co-owner of Ozark Die Casting in St. Louis. The company celebrated the opening of a new plant in St. Clair, in 1998. Lloyd worked actively in the company until retiring in January 2016.



He was a motocross enthusiast throughout his life, having ridden professionally as a young man. Each of his boys raced and Lloyd was always there working on their bikes and cheering them on. In his later years, he took great pride in the Karmann Ghia Volkswagen he had restored.



Lloyd was a friendly, generous and outgoing man who knew no stranger. Since retiring, he enjoyed going out to eat with his friends and camping. Lloyd also enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Molly. Nothing made him happier than the time he spent with his family and friends, especially at the races.



Lloyd was survived by his wife, Billie Jean Stahlman, St. Clair, who passed away Monday, Sept. 28. Among his survivors are three sons, Mark Stahlman and wife Gail, Luebbering, Greg Stahlman and wife Angella, Rolla, and Mike Stahlman and wife Angie, Clearwater, Fla.; two brothers, George Stahlman, Potosi, and Vivian Stahlman, known to all as Butch, and wife JoAnn, St. Clair; sister, Joyce Godfrey, Platteville, Colo.; four grandchildren, Ethan Stahlman and wife Samantha, Doolittle, Cameron Stahlman, Clearwater, Fla., Sydney Stahlman, St. Louis, and Dakota Stahlman, Luebbering; two great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Frances Stahlman.



Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair, with the Rev. Jay Tilson officiating.



Interment will be in Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to Mayo Clinic Department of Neurology Research, specializing in ataxia disorders.



The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





