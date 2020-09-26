L. Stahlman Funeral Is October 2

A funeral service for Lloyd Stahlman, 79, St. Clair, will be Friday, Oct. 2, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 1, from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Oct. 2, at the funeral home.

Mr. Stahlman died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Stahlman, nee Zenzen, St. Clair; three sons, Mark Stahlman and wife Gail, Luebbering, Greg Stahlman and wife Angella, Rolla, and Mike Stahlman and wife Angie, Clearwater, Fla.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

