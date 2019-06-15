Lois Ann Osland, nee Haugebak, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.



Lois, daughter of the late Anton Haugebak and wife Florence, nee Otto, was born Sept. 20, 1930, in Joice, Iowa. Lois graduated from Northwood High School in 1948. She graduated from St. Olaf College in 1952, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Lois went to work for Daytons as the personnel and training representative for their home furnishing division. She was united in marriage to H. Duane Osland in 1953. The couple moved to Terre Haute, Ind. in 1956, and then in 1957 to St. James, Minn. In 1963, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Mankato State College. She taught in St. James, Minn., from 1963 to 1969. In 1969, they moved to Green Lake in Minnesota, and she taught in the New London Spicer School System from 1969 until her retirement in 1990.



Lois is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Hazel and husband Doug, Washington; two grandsons, Alex Hazel and special friend Jennifer Cecil, St. Louis, Mo., and Kristopher "Kit" Hazel and wife Julie, Glendale, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Haugebak and Dorothy Osland; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Duane Osland; her parents; three brothers, Tony, Marle and Marvin Haugebak; and one sister, Millicent.



A service of remembrance will be held Friday, July 5, at the Green Lake Bible Camp Chapel, Spicer, Minn. at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the , 4207 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108, the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132 or Faith Lutheran Church, 310 Medayto Drive, Spicer, MN 56288.



The Osland family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.