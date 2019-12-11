|
Lois Jane Mueller, nee Braun, 86, New Haven, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Hermann Area District Hospital, Hermann.
Lois was born Aug. 10, 1933, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Julius Karl Braun and wife Florence Mary, nee Weiland. She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Mueller in 1957, in St. Louis. Lois and Robert raised their four children in Glendale, attending Glendale Presbyterian Church. The couple fell in love with the romantic rolling hills of the Missouri River Valley and moved to New Haven, founding Robller Vineyard in 1990. Bob and Lois traveled the world and loved to watch the sunset, toasting with a glass of wine. The lovebirds held hands until the end.
Lois is survived by her husband, Robert; their four children, Sue (Dan) McCarthy, O'Fallon, Ill., Jerry Mueller, New Haven, Mary (Wayne) Mueller and Beth (Rob) Hyser, all of St. Louis; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Lois had many beloved dogs over the decades, most recently Daisy, adopted from the Franklin County Humane Society.
Lois was a gracious and generous spirit, endlessly sharing her faith and creativity. Lois was the first National Quilting Association (NQA) accredited teacher in Missouri. She demonstrated quilting at the New Orleans World's Fair and the Frontier Folklife Festival under the Arch.
Lois was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven, and the church's quilters group, National Quilting Association, German heritage organizations and Missouri Cultural Heritage Master.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven, with the Rev. David Poe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Heifer Project International, Franklin County Humane Society or St. Peter's U.C.C. Quilters, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
The Mueller family is being served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 11, 2019