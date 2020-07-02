1/
Lola Johnson
A funeral service for Lola Johnson, nee Banderman, 86, St. Clair, was held Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at Prospect Baptist Church, Lonedell.
Burial was in Mount Hope Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation was Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Banderman died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Mont Johnson, other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
