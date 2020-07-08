- 1933 - 2020 -



Lola Mae Johnson, nee Banderman, 86, St. Clair, departed this life in Washington, Saturday, June 27, 2020.



Lola was born in Washington Nov. 29, 1933, the daughter of Arthur Fred Banderman and wife Hattie Inez, nee Moss. On Sept. 21, 1957, she was united in marriage to Mont Herbert Johnson Jr., and one daughter came to bless this union.



Lola was a Christian and longtime member of Prospect Baptist Church, Lonedell. For many years, she served the church as a Sunday school teacher. During Lola's working years, she was employed as a secretary at St. Clair High School, retiring after 29 years of service to the district.



In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her daughter, Cathy, and herself. Lola loved to spend time outdoors and was happiest when she was helping Mont on the farm, baling hay and cutting grass. She was an excellent cook, and many wonderful memories were created as her family was gathered for meals at her home.



After retiring, Lola and Mont enjoyed traveling, and they liked to take the family to Branson for vacations. Her daughter and grandchildren were truly her pride and joy, and Lola cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.



Lola is survived by her husband, Mont Johnson Jr., St. Clair; son-in-law, Paul Myre and wife Catherine, Wildwood; four grandchildren, Alli Myre and boyfriend Terry Donovan, Zach Myre and girlfriend Alyssa Scheele, all of Kansas City, Allison Doering and boyfriend Mike Stout, O'Fallon, and Michelle Doering, Richmond Heights; one brother-in-law, Donald Johnson, Luebbering; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Hattie Banderman; daughter, Cathy Myre; sister, Betty Zimmerman; and sister-in-law, Norma Jean Peterson.



Funeral services were held Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at Prospect Baptist Church, Lonedell, with the Rev. Steve Hodges officiating.



Interment followed in Mount Hope Cemetery, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to Prospect Baptist Church, Lonedell.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





