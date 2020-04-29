|
Loren A. Jones, 79, Pacific, formerly of Valley Park, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.
Loren retired from Ashland Chemical Company, with 35 years of service and a safe driving award for 2 Million Miles of accidentfree driving. He was good hearted, kind to all, hardworking, honest, funny and never met a stranger. People from all walks of life considered him a friend. Loren will be missed by his family and his hunting and fishing buddies.
Loren is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary; son, John A. Jones (Michelle), Union; and two daughters, Christina Jones (Dennis), Imperial, and Cathie Dyche (Steve), St. Clair. He was the grandfather of 11, Jason, Jessie and Joshua Williams, Jennifer Moles, Kimberly and Brandon Jones, Scott, Gavin and Emma Dyche, Emily and Bryan Savage, and greatgrandfather of 10, Mylissa, Bryan, Alexander, Karleigh, Elijah, Kultin, Jasmine, Kadence, Owen and Wesley.
He was preceded in death by his son, Scott E. Jones; his daughter, Cheryl L. Jones; his parents; brother, James Jones; and sister, Veva Faircloth.
We will miss you and love you forever and a day.
No services or visitation will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 29, 2020