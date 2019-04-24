Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorene Vorderbruegge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorene Vorderbruegge


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorene Vorderbruegge Obituary
Lorene Vorderbruegge, nee Schwentker, 82, Union, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.

Lorene, daughter of the late Rheinard Schwentker and wife Lavonia, nee Hiatt, was born July 1, 1936, in Washington. She received her education in Washington and graduated from Washington High School. Lorene was united in marriage to Raymond Vorderbruegge Dec. 27, 1958, in Union. The couple made their home in Union. She was employed in the shoe factory before becoming a homemaker. Lorene was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Union.

Lorene is survived by three daughters, Sandy Carl and husband Wayne, Berger, Penny Gerlemann and husband Leroy, New Haven, and Beth Prince, St. Clair; one son, Kevin Vorderbruegge, Union; four grandchildren, Erica Gerlemann, Sarah Gerlemann, Matthew Carl and Erin Carl; two sisters, Norma Boston and Carol Anschutz and husband Jack, all of Union; sister-in-law, Wanda Schwentker; brother-in-law, Leonard Hoelscher; and many other friends and family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; one grandchild, Ryan Gerlemann; her parents; two brothers, Merlin and Harvey Schwentker; one sister, Verna Hoelscher; and her mother-in-law, Myrtle Vorderbruegge.

Memorial services were celebrated Tuesday, April 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Union.

Burial will be private at a later date.

Memorials are preferred to Camp Quality Central Missouri, which benefits kids with cancer.

The Vorderbruegge family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oltmann Funeral Home
Download Now