Lorene Vorderbruegge, nee Schwentker, 82, Union, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.



Lorene, daughter of the late Rheinard Schwentker and wife Lavonia, nee Hiatt, was born July 1, 1936, in Washington. She received her education in Washington and graduated from Washington High School. Lorene was united in marriage to Raymond Vorderbruegge Dec. 27, 1958, in Union. The couple made their home in Union. She was employed in the shoe factory before becoming a homemaker. Lorene was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Union.



Lorene is survived by three daughters, Sandy Carl and husband Wayne, Berger, Penny Gerlemann and husband Leroy, New Haven, and Beth Prince, St. Clair; one son, Kevin Vorderbruegge, Union; four grandchildren, Erica Gerlemann, Sarah Gerlemann, Matthew Carl and Erin Carl; two sisters, Norma Boston and Carol Anschutz and husband Jack, all of Union; sister-in-law, Wanda Schwentker; brother-in-law, Leonard Hoelscher; and many other friends and family members.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; one grandchild, Ryan Gerlemann; her parents; two brothers, Merlin and Harvey Schwentker; one sister, Verna Hoelscher; and her mother-in-law, Myrtle Vorderbruegge.



Memorial services were celebrated Tuesday, April 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Union.



Burial will be private at a later date.



Memorials are preferred to Camp Quality Central Missouri, which benefits kids with cancer.



The Vorderbruegge family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary