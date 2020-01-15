|
Loretta A. Kerans, nee Quennoz, 102, passed away in Cape Coral, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
She was born in Pacific, Aug. 28, 1917, to Victor J. and Julie, nee Rappillard, Quennoz. Loretta grew up in Pacific. On Sept. 19, 1940, she married Russell E. Kerans. (And 75 years later to the day, she danced with her great-grandson, Russell, at his wedding.) The couple made their home in Gray Summit, where Loretta worked at the post office and as a beautician. After retiring, she spent her winters in Florida with her son and his family. From birth to 2002, Loretta attended St. Bridget's Parish in Pacific, where she was a member of the Queen's Daughters, serving a term as chapter president. In 2002, she moved to New Haven, where she was a member of Assumption Parish until 2017.
In over a century of life, Loretta saw her family grow by four generations with the birth of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even a great-great-grandchild. She made many handcrafted afghans and Christmas stockings for her loved ones, but more treasured are the many heartwarming memories she made as her grandkids' beloved "Mimi." One of her favorite pastimes was watching the St. Louis Cardinals, who won 11 World Series titles in her lifetime.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Julie Quennoz; her husband, Russell E. Kerans; her daughter, Deborah Kerans; her son-in-law, Paul Faris; and her siblings, Victor Quennoz Jr., John Quennoz, Kenneth Quennoz, Marguerite Allen, Rose Marie Patrick, Monica Coyner and Yvonne Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Faris, New Haven; her son, Richard Kerans, Cape Coral, Fla.; her grandchildren, Paul Faris and wife Betty, Concordia, Michael Faris and wife Carrie, New Haven, Sara Dowil and husband Matthew, Washington, Jeremy Kerans and wife Kristen, Cape Coral, Fla., Jenna Kerans, New York, N.Y., and Jonathan Kerans and fiancee Brittany Hawthorne, Cape Coral, Fla.; her great-grandchildren, Russell Faris and wife Amanda, Concordia, Nora Faris and fiance Nicolas Russell, Washington, D.C., Grace and Julia Faris, both of New Haven, Madeline, Lauren and Katherine Dowil, all of Washington, Landon and Kendall Kerans, both of Cape Coral, Fla., Jonathan Jr., Jackson and Jamison Kerans, all of Cape Coral, Fla.; her great-great-grandson, Calvin Faris, Concordia; her sister, Emilie Fischer, Pacific; and her brother, James Quennoz and wife Natalie, Bolivar.
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church, Pacific, and will be followed by interment at the church cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Water.Org, Masses or a .
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 15, 2020