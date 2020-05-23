Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Marts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta B. Marts


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta B. Marts Obituary
Loretta Bernice Marts, nee Hopper, 83, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, May 15, 2020, in Creve Coeur.

Loretta was born July 15, 1936, in Kennett, the daughter of Columbus Hopper and wife Fannie Mae, nee Bishop. On June 30, 1956, she was united in marriage to Donald Leo Marts, and five children came to bless this union.

Loretta made caring for her home and family her mission in life and never tired of the task. She was a past active member of American Legion Post 347 Ladies Auxiliary of St. Clair. In her younger years as a student, she enjoyed playing basketball and softball. She was an avid reader and a devoted St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. She also enjoyed raising rosebushes, going to the casino and shopping. She loved entertaining friends and spending time with her family. Her children and grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The love they shared and the many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.

Loretta is survived by her children, Ronald W. Marts and wife Tara, Cathy Pickel and husband Tommie, all of St. Louis, Cheryl Whitby and husband Steven, St. Peters, Karen Sue Marts Boelling, St. Louis, and Tracy Davis and husband Jeff, St. Clair; one brother, Wayne Hopper and wife Pam, Cedar Hill; one sister, Paulette Risha and husband Bob, St. Louis; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth McCabe and husband Steve, Krista and Justin Pickel, Nicholas Boelling, Ronni King and husband Shawn, all of St. Louis, Eli Whitby, St. Peters, and Isaac Davis, St. Clair; three great-grandchildren, Colton Pickel, Makaylah and Thea McCabe, all of St. Louis; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Marts; her parents, Columbus and Fannie Hopper; and two sisters, Annette Powell and Birdette Baker.

Private visitation and services were held Tuesday, May 19, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the grandchildren officiating. A private committal will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 347, St. Clair.

Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Russell Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -