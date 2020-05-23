|
|
Loretta Bernice Marts, nee Hopper, 83, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, May 15, 2020, in Creve Coeur.
Loretta was born July 15, 1936, in Kennett, the daughter of Columbus Hopper and wife Fannie Mae, nee Bishop. On June 30, 1956, she was united in marriage to Donald Leo Marts, and five children came to bless this union.
Loretta made caring for her home and family her mission in life and never tired of the task. She was a past active member of American Legion Post 347 Ladies Auxiliary of St. Clair. In her younger years as a student, she enjoyed playing basketball and softball. She was an avid reader and a devoted St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. She also enjoyed raising rosebushes, going to the casino and shopping. She loved entertaining friends and spending time with her family. Her children and grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The love they shared and the many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.
Loretta is survived by her children, Ronald W. Marts and wife Tara, Cathy Pickel and husband Tommie, all of St. Louis, Cheryl Whitby and husband Steven, St. Peters, Karen Sue Marts Boelling, St. Louis, and Tracy Davis and husband Jeff, St. Clair; one brother, Wayne Hopper and wife Pam, Cedar Hill; one sister, Paulette Risha and husband Bob, St. Louis; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth McCabe and husband Steve, Krista and Justin Pickel, Nicholas Boelling, Ronni King and husband Shawn, all of St. Louis, Eli Whitby, St. Peters, and Isaac Davis, St. Clair; three great-grandchildren, Colton Pickel, Makaylah and Thea McCabe, all of St. Louis; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Marts; her parents, Columbus and Fannie Hopper; and two sisters, Annette Powell and Birdette Baker.
Private visitation and services were held Tuesday, May 19, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the grandchildren officiating. A private committal will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 347, St. Clair.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2020