Loretta Marts Obituary
A private visitation and funeral service for Loretta Marts, nee Hopper, 83, St. Clair, were held Tuesday, May 19, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Marts died Friday, May 15, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Ronald W. Marts and wife Tara, St. Louis; four daughters, Cathy Pickel and husband Tommie, and Karen Sue Marts Boelling, all of St. Louis, Cheryl Whitby and husband Steven, St. Peters, and Tracy Davis and husband Jeff, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 19, 2020
