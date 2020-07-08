My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. May God comfort each of you in the way that only He can. Loretta was a sweet lady and life-long friend to the Wagner, Weis, and Blank families. What a reunion it must have been when Loretta met up with Dorothy, Irene, Katie, Emilie, Frieda, Tillie, and even my sister, Betty, talking over "old" times. Albert, God bless you and your family.

Donna Springs

Friend