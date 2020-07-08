- 1927 - 2020 -
Loretta Viola Jacob, nee Staas, 93, Washington, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.
Loretta was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Webster Groves, the daughter of Henry F. Staas and wife Magdalena, nee Graf.
She is the beloved wife of Albert G. Jacob Jr.; dear mother of Albert H. (Mary) Jacob and Nancy (John) Keetch; loving grandmother of Scott (Amanda) Jacob and their three foster children, and Abigail (Daniel) Rinne and their children Jacob, Hannah and Noah; loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Henry F. and Magdalena Staas; brother, Henry Staas and wife Evelyn; and sisters, Margaret Prestien and husband Clarence, and Alma Karl and husband Henry.
All services are private with Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery Fund or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com
.
The family is being served by Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin.