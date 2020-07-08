1/1
Loretta V. Jacob
1927 - 2020
- 1927 - 2020 -

Loretta Viola Jacob, nee Staas, 93, Washington, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.

Loretta was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Webster Groves, the daughter of Henry F. Staas and wife Magdalena, nee Graf.

She is the beloved wife of Albert G. Jacob Jr.; dear mother of Albert H. (Mary) Jacob and Nancy (John) Keetch; loving grandmother of Scott (Amanda) Jacob and their three foster children, and Abigail (Daniel) Rinne and their children Jacob, Hannah and Noah; loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Henry F. and Magdalena Staas; brother, Henry Staas and wife Evelyn; and sisters, Margaret Prestien and husband Clarence, and Alma Karl and husband Henry.

All services are private with Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery Fund or a charity of the donor's choice.

Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

The family is being served by Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
July 7, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lee & Phil Difani
Friend
July 7, 2020
My condolences to the family of Loretta. I knew she and her husband for many years whilw working at the bank.
Se is now with her hevenly Father and is at peace.
annie Meyer
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Loretta was a lovely lady and we were Blessed to know her. We got to know Loretta and AL better when our daughters ,Nancy and Debbie were roommates in college.our sympathy to Nancy and the family . God Bless all .
Walter and Jody Graeler
Friend
July 6, 2020
Loretta was kind, caring, and very talented. She learned how to make everything from intricate sugar globe ornaments to beautiful decorated cakes, to the delight of family and friends. Growing up 'next door' to her, she became more of an aunt than a neighbor. Memories of her are a joy.
She was such a blessing.
Valerie (Ganz) Kottwitz
Friend
July 6, 2020
Feeling your loss - Loretta always kept an eye on us at the end of our driveway! Hoping she'll do the same from heaven. Love, Veronica (Ganz)
Veronica Crowe
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
We are truly sorry for your loss. Aunt Loretta was a sweet and caring person with a heart of gold. She loved her family immensely. We will remember her fondly. God speed Aunt Loretta and say hello to Norm and Lil. Blessings to your family.
Janet and Randy Jacob
Family
July 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. May God comfort each of you in the way that only He can. Loretta was a sweet lady and life-long friend to the Wagner, Weis, and Blank families. What a reunion it must have been when Loretta met up with Dorothy, Irene, Katie, Emilie, Frieda, Tillie, and even my sister, Betty, talking over "old" times. Albert, God bless you and your family.
Donna Springs
Friend
July 6, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, but know that she is at peace. We have such great memories of her including her carrot cake on July 4th and when she took the dogs meds. Hugs and prayers!
Dawn Hrebec
Friend
