LouAnn Michels, nee Casey, 87, Washington, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her home.



LouAnn, daughter of the late Michael F. Casey Sr. and wife Luella, nee Hayden, was born April 4, 1933, in Labadie. She was united in marriage to Gerald "Jerry" Michels Jan. 5, 1952, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.



LouAnn is survived by four children, Gerald Michels Jr. and wife Judy, Amarillo, Texas, Tom Michels, Mark Michels and wife Sue, and Christine Holtmeyer and husband Ed, all of Washington; eight grandchildren, Kyle Michels, Shawn Michels, Andrea Michels-Gates, Casey Michels, Tyler Michels, Zachary Michels, Hanna Michels and Megan Holtmeyer; seven great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Michels, Brenna Michels-Gates, Liam Michels, Maxwell Michels, Cameron Michels, Lucas Michels and Nolan Michels; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Michels; parents; brother, Michael F. Casey Jr.; and infant brother, Robert Casey.



Visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.



Interment followed in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.



Memorial donations can be made to Mid-American Transplant Services.



The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





