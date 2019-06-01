|
Louie Roques, 92, Owensville, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Gasconade Manor, Owensville.
Louie was born July 6, 1926, in Qulin, to Virgil Roques and wife Pearl, nee Elder. He was united in marriage to Imagene Parks June 18, 1948, in Baxter, Ark. Louie served his country in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne during World War II.
He is survived by his two children, Louie S. Roques and wife Linda, St. Charles, and Brenda L. Roques, Villa Ridge; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Louie was preceded in death by his wife, Imagene Roques; parents, Virgil and Pearl Roques; three sisters, Shirley Farrar, Jane Jansen and Clara Flatt; and two brothers, Henry and Ernie Roques.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 31, at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville, with Pastor Kevin Sullivan officiating.
Burial followed at Mount Hermon Cemetery, Salem, with full military honors.
The family requests memorials to Ronald McDonald House or .
The family was served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on June 1, 2019