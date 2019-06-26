Louis Arthur Gloriod, known to all as Lou, 47, Sullivan, departed this life Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home.



Lou was born March 20, 1972, in Washington, the son of Louis Edwin Gloriod and wife Nancy Ann, nee Hayes. On Aug. 29, 1998, he was united in marriage to RaDawn Lynn Vaughn, and they were blessed to have 21 years together.



Lou was a Christian, having been raised in the Catholic faith, and most recently attended St. Stephen Catholic Church in Richwoods. As a young man, he became a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 513, of Bridgeton. For several years, he worked from the union hall, operating heavy equipment. About 15 years ago, he started his own business, R.L. Grading LLC, which he was still operating. He often did work for McBride Homes. When Lou wasn't at work, he was usually busy working on his farm, clearing ground and baling hay. He loved living in the country and enjoyed feeding the birds and other wildlife. Lou was a great cook and truly loved smoking meats, grilling and baking. He enjoyed trying new recipes and cooking for family and friends. He enjoyed the companionship of his dogs and had a fondness for eagles. The wonderful memories and love shared with his wife and family will forever be treasured by all of them.



Lou is survived by his wife, RaDawn Gloriod, Sullivan; one sister, Angie Gloriod, Washington; his parents-in-law, the Rev. Don and Rhonda Vaughn, Cuba, Mo.; close friends, Jeremiah Newbold and James Huskey, both of Sullivan; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.



Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Nancy Gloriod.



Memorial services were held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Don Vaughn officiating.



Private committal will take place at a later date.



Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice.



Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary