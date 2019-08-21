Home

Birmingham-Martin Funeral Homes - Vienna
406 South Main Street
Vienna, MO 65582
(573) 422-3331
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation Catholic Church
105 North Main St.
Vienna, MO
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Visitation Catholic Church
105 North Main St.
Vienna, MO
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
105 North Main St.
Vienna, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
105 North Main St.
Vienna, MO
Louis A. Sandbothe


1936 - 2019
Louis Anthony Sandbothe, 83, Rocky Mount, departed this life at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Aug. 18, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Sandbothe was born Feb. 7, 1936, in Vienna, Mo., the son of Herman John Sandbothe and wife Mathilda Rose, nee Redel. He was united in marriage Oct. 4, 1958, in St. Charles, to Wanda Nell Parker, and to this union seven children were born.

Mr. Sandbothe entered the Army National Guard of Missouri June 6, 1959, at Jefferson City, and served until July 2, 1996, when he was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant first class. A man of excellent character, Louis' "honorable discharge" is a testimonial of honest and faithful service to his country.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eldon. During his working life, he was a teacher and coach for eight years, and a principal for 22 years in Chamois, Linn and Washington, retiring in 1990 after 30 years of serving the public school system. The Sandbothe family was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Jan. 27, 2019. Mr. Sandbothe enjoyed fishing, hunting, basketball and time with family.

Those left to mourn the passing of Mr. Sandbothe include his wife, Nellie Sandbothe, of the home in Rocky Mount; his children, Scott Sandbothe, Lake Saint Louis, Steve (Lisa) Sandbothe, Ballwin, Robin Sandbothe, Rocky Mount, Mark (Gabriel) Sandbothe, Labadie, Mike (Teri) Sandbothe, Kansas City, Lori (Randy) Gish, Blue Springs, and Lisa (Dr. Donald) Braun, Overland Park, Kan.; two brothers, Eugene (Judy) Sandbothe, Wardsville, and Arnold (Linda) Sandbothe, Lake Ozark; 17 grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman, Dec. 30, 1976; his mother, Mathilda, Jan. 31, 1966; four brothers, Raymond Sandbothe, Charles Sandbothe, Clarence Sandbothe and Ambrose Sandbothe; and three sisters, infant Pauline Antonia Sandbothe at the age of 6 weeks, Rosemary Kaskie and Bernice Smith.

Visitation for Mr. Sandbothe will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, with a prayer service at 4 p.m., and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Visitation Catholic Church, 105 North Main St., Vienna, MO 65582, with a Mass of Christian burial following at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Matthew Flatley as the celebrant.

Interment, with full military honors, will be in the church cemetery.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Sandbothe are suggested by his family as Masses or to the Visitation Inter-Parish School, with envelopes available at the church or in care of Birmingham-Martin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 250, Vienna, MO 65582.

Online condolences may be shared with the family of Mr. Sandbothe at www.birminghammartinfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Birmingham-Martin Funeral Home, Vienna, Mo.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2019
