Louis David Bachmann, known to all as Lou, 72, Lonedell, departed this life Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Washington.
Lou was born Jan. 19, 1947, in Inyokern, Calif., the son of Merrill Phillip Bachmann and wife Martha Jane, nee Dickey. On May 21, 1966, he was united in marriage to Carol Sue Barlow, and one child came to bless this union.
Lou was a Christian, having been raised in the Catholic faith and believing in the Lord as his Savior. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, entering March 8, 1966, and receiving his honorable discharge Feb. 29, 1968. He was a member of American Legion Post 347 in St. Clair. During his working career, he was employed by Daimler Chrysler Corporation as a forklift driver, retiring from the company after 34 years of service. Later in life, he went to work for Scholastic Books in Moberly, as a forklift driver, retiring from the company after 14 years. Lou loved working on his farm, whether tending to his cattle or brush hogging his fields. He also loved to go fishing and traveling around the country. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, attending spring training games every year. Lou very much enjoyed spending time with his family and socializing with his friends. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever live in their hearts.
Lou is survived by two grandchildren, Natalie, Springfield, and Justin and wife Cassie, St. Clair; three great-grandchildren, Gabby, Brianna and Ryan, all of St. Clair; his special nephew, Jeff Hartman and wife Jackie, Lonedell; his special niece, Laura Love and husband Jack, Sullivan; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Sue Bachmann; one son, Kevin Scott Bachmann; one grandchild, Brittany; his parents, Merrill and Martha Bachmann; one brother, Mike Bachmann; and one sister-in-law, Helen Bachmann.
A private committal will take place at a later date at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 347 Children's Christmas Fund.
The family of Lou Bachmann was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 26, 2019