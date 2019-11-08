Home

Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Louis E. Kittle

Louis E. Kittle Obituary
A memorial service for Louis E. Kittle, 80, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Inurnemnet will be at Mount Nebo Cemetery, McLeansboro, Ill., at a later date.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Kittle died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Bradley Kittle, Sullivan; two daughters, Lisa Dunse and husband Wayne, Ballwin, and Cynthia Wedemeier and husband Rocky, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 8, 2019
