A memorial service for Louis Gloriod, 47, Sullivan, will be Friday, June 21, at 3 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Friday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Gloriod died Sunday, June 16, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, RaDawn Gloriod, nee Vaughn, Sullivan; his parents-in-law, the Rev. Don and Rhonda Vaughn, Cuba, Mo.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on June 18, 2019
