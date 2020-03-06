|
A funeral service for Louise Kimbrow, nee Graham, 90, Osage Beach, formerly of St. Clair, will be Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kimbrow died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Osage Beach.
She is survived by one son, Gary Kimbrow and wife Jan, Acworth, Ga.; one daughter, Cathy Albea and husband Zee, Linn Creek; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 6, 2020