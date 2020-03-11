The Missourian Obituaries
|
Services
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
Louise Kimbrow


1929 - 2020
Louise Kimbrow Obituary
Louise Kimbrow (Graham), 90, Osage Beach, formerly of St. Clair, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Osage Beach.

Louise, daughter of the late Charles Graham and wife Willie (Garrison), was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Reyno, Ark. On Nov. 14, 1953, she was united in marriage to Gordon Kimbrow, in Wellston. Louise was a member of New Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Sullivan.

She is survived by one son, Gary Kimbrow and wife Jan, Acworth, Ga.; one daughter, Cathy Albea and husband Zee, Linn Creek; five grandchildren, Pete Albea and wife Danielle, St. Charles, Chas Albea and wife Ryan, Nashville, Tenn., Jose Kimbrow, St. Louis, Nathan Kimbrow, Willow Springs, and Heather Unger and husband Jeromy, St. Clair; five great-grandchildren, Brittany Klenke, Kayla Klenke, Bella Albea, Audrey Albea and Amos Kimbrow; other relatives and many friends.

Mrs. Kimbrow was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Kimbrow; one son, Donald Kimbrow; her parents, Charles and Willie Graham; and two sisters, Retha Edington and Irene Jewell.

Visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 2 p.m.

Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Memorial donations to are preferred.

Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 11, 2020
